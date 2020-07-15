Magu Vs Malami: A Drunkard That Got Married To A Prostitute By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed

A country that is far away from progress breeds bad leaders and raises bad followers. This is orchestrated by selfish individuals whose ambition is to swindle our commonwealth.

The Acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, was said to be competent and reliable, whose experience and years in service would bring corruption in the country to a minimal decimal, without any favour from any individual.

Corruption in Nigeria has no limitation. It is called a “corporate enterprise” for all corrupt leaders. Their voices are united when looting our resources. They use their gimmick tactics to divide the interest of the masses by bringing in tribalism, religion metaphysics to the gallery space for the public’s consumption.

The riddle of the moon night tale in fighting corruption under President Muhammadu Buhari watch is nothing but a deceitful and empty vacuum in which our resources have been wasted without any significant progress for over 60 years.







Magu was caught romancing with criminals, receiving gratification from questionable individuals whose hands have been soaked with blood and tears of innocent citizens. Magu was living an extravagant lifestyle which could not be justified by the measure of his official income. Same goes to Malami who just built a multi-million Naira mansion for his son and several other properties acquired upon his appointment into the Buhari government.

President Muhammadu Buhari was only deceiving Nigerians with his slogan of fighting corruption, yet things have fallen apart under his watch and he has looked the other way. His appointees are busy looting our commonwealth, buying properties overseas at the detriment of Nigerians.

What can we say about Malami who lives a flamboyant lifestyle? Is there any difference between Magu and Malami?

These are individuals whose interests align in a mission of sharing our resources. We only get to know their secret whenever their interest is divided.

The Attorney-General of the Federation Abubakar Malami who built a mansion worth over N100 million for his son, Abdulaziz, who just got married to Khadijat Danbatta, needs a query to answer by all and sundry as dollar notes were sprayed at their wedding.

Around 80 per cent of Nigerians cannot afford three meals in a day, thousands of whom are dying of starvation. Those who the system has failed find it difficult to pay their bills in hospitals; they are seeking help for just a little amount to do their surgery to get better, while some are living large on our commonwealth, lavishing our resources.

Perhaps an important question any Nigerian can ask at this time is the source of Malami’s son’s wealth that could earn him the sort of luxury he displays, including building a multi-million Naira arena.

Nigeria is a crime scene, we haven’t crossed the bridge of progress after 60 years. We are still turning round at the same spot. Insecurity everywhere, Nigeria Soldiers are resigning every day due to the lack of resources to defeat Boko Haram, bandits and herdsmen.

Top generals are looting the funds meant for weapons to fight against insecurity in the country. Thousands of Nigerian soldiers have been killed by terrorists because of the selfishness of some senior officers.

The system is in decay by this set of vagabonds in power. They are taking care of their children through our patrimony, building business empires for their children and unborn generations. They don’t care for the citizens whose taxes are used in branding themselves and their children.

The storm of the sea won’t stop the fish from sleeping and snoring. These vagabonds in power won’t rest in looting our commonwealth except the Revolution we are all running away from happens.

This country needs an urgent factory reset. Our weapon as Nigerians is to be united and face these dangerous hyenas, together we can conquer them. We need a revolution of consciousness that will bridge the gap of tribalism, egocentrism and ethnocentrism.