Legacy Fund makes further strides in Brazil

The 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil™ Legacy Fund continues to benefit its host country. Today, the U-20 Brasileirao, one of nine competitions – male and female, senior and youth – to benefit from the Legacy Fund, will kick off its sixth edition.

A partnership between FIFA and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) created in 2014, the Legacy Fund will invest $100 million into Brazil by the end of 2022. Its principal targets include women’s football, youth development, social projects and sports medicine.

2019 was a huge year for the Legacy’s Fund impact, with $6 million invested and the inauguration of the Gol do Brasil social project, which following the lockdown in March is being implemented virtually with the aim of continuing to positively impact the lives of kids and teenagers between the ages of six and 17. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the competitions calendar in 2020 is being adapted, with the women’s top flight having resumed in August, and the second flight and the men’s U-17 national championship scheduled to return in October.

Those and the remaining youth and women’s tournaments supported by the Legacy Fund are all foreseen to be concluded by the end of February 2021.

As this CBF video underlines, the 20th World Cup didn’t end when Germany edged Argentina on 13 July 2014.