Kenya’s Safaricom offers data, voice plans without expiry dates

Kenya’s leading telco, Safaricom has rolled out new data and voice packages that do not have expiry dates.

The company on Wednesday made public this latest policy that affects data, voice and SMS products.

A Kenyan citizen is already in court asking that the Communications and Multimedia Appeals Tribunal stops Safaricom and Airtel from irregularly depriving consumers of their unused data bundles.

The new roll outs from Safaricom could be seen as a reaction to the several complaints from consumers about their expiry data packages.

Under the new plans, Safaricom’s 33 million subscribers in Kenya and within the East African market can buy airtime and data for any amount, starting as low as a shilling (Kenyan currency).

“As a permanent proposition, customers purchasing the new Call and SMS plans on *544# will get 50 percent extra talktime with every purchase enabling them to talk more for less,” acting CEO Michael Joseph said in a statement.

Power in the hands of customers

The company however says customers who want to still purchase data packages with expiry dates can do so.

.@michaelj2 We have simplified our voice and data products. You will now be able to buy data for any amount from as low as KES 1 and this will have no expiry date. #safaricomForYou — Safaricom PLC (@SafaricomPLC) October 23, 2019

But there are more benefits in terms of larger data sizes for those choosing packages with expiry dates.

“A customer purchasing Sh5 worth of bundles will now get 10MB with no expiry up from 7MB that would expire in 24 hours,” Mr Joseph said.

He adds that “Today, we are starting afresh and going forward we aim to be even more Simple, Transparent and Honest in everything that we do.”

Safaricom started operations in 2000 and is marking 19 years of existence with new products seeking to remain remain the market leader in Kenya.

Source: Africafeeds.com