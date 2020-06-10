Heiner-Moller to step down as Canada coach

Kenneth Heiner-Moller will step down as Canada head coach

He will help with transition for new coach before returning to Denmark

“I have every confidence Canada will return to the podium at Tokyo 2020”

Canada Soccer has announced that women’s national team head coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller will leave his post after August 2020 and return to his homeland Denmark to work as the Head of Coach Education for the Danish Football Association (DBU).

Canada Soccer is already undergoing the search process for Heiner-Moller’s replacement as the member association looks for someone to lead the team at the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020, which has been rescheduled for July and August 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Canada Soccer announced that Heiner-Moller will stay to help the new, incoming head coach with the transition.

Heiner-Moller was named head coach in January 2018, taking over from John Herdman. During his tenure the Canadians registered 20 wins, five draws and ten losses.

Heiner-Moller qualified the team for both the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™, where they were edged by Sweden in the Round of 16, and Tokyo 2020.

“This was not an easy decision to make because of the quality of the people that I have had the pleasure to work with since my time at Canada Soccer,” Heiner-Moller told CanadaSoccer.com.

“As a leader in the women’s game, Canada Soccer’s investment in the women’s national-team program will ensure its continued success. I would like to thank the players, staff and Canada Soccer for the opportunity to represent a great nation and program who I have every confidence will return to the podium at Tokyo 2020.”

Canada won bronze at both London 2012 and Rio 2016, and will be hoping to go one or two steps further at Tokyo 2020.