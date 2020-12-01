Ghana holds special voting ahead of December 7 polls

– Advertisement –





Ghana is holding a special voting exercise ahead of the actual voting day on December 7, 2020.

Over 100,000 registered voters largely security officers, journalists and persons expected to discharge election duties on December 7 are casting their ballots.

Covid-19 protocols are being strictly adhered by voters and officials managing the electoral process.

There have been reports of relative calm at various polling stations across the country but pockets of reports of some voters not able to find their names on the electoral roll.

The electoral commission has assured all those who are unable to vote during the special voting will do so on December 7.

The Special Voting for persons with special Election Day assignments is ongoing throughout the country. The process so far has been smooth and peaceful with a total of 109, 577 registered voters expected to participate. pic.twitter.com/gVuwQFcKFW — Electoral Commission Of Ghana (@ECGhanaOfficial) December 1, 2020

There are 12 presidential candidates in the 2020 general elections with voters expected to also elect 275 parliamentarians.

The two leading candidates for the presidential election are incumbent President Nana Akufo Addo and former president from the opposition, John Mahama.

Source: Africafeeds.com