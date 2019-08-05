Gazza Milli-concert a show like no other

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – Thousands of music lovers and fans flocked to the Sam Nujoma stadium over the weekend to witness Namibian music giant Gazza, real name Lazarus Shiimi’s first ever ‘million’ concert in the country, which turned out to be one for the books.

The massive musical concert, which was sponsored by Windhoek Draught, partnered with the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) to celebrate Gazza’s one million views on YouTube with his hit song ‘Chelete’, which has become an anthem.

Numbers certainly don’t lie and if you doubt this you only have to be Namibia’s kwaito and house music sensation Gazza for a moment.

Speaking to Entertainment Now! Gazza excitedly said he expected people to come because they are happy for him and his music, but he didn’t expect his fans to come in such large numbers.

“It is because of the Namibian people that this concert is a success, and this was the only way I could thank them for making my dream come true. When we started this project I never thought we will be here today but sheer hard work has given us this,” said the ‘Chelete’ hit maker, looking at how excited and massive the crowd was.

He was quick to point that he is willing to host another event of that kind next year and it is going to be bigger and better.

Emotions were upped in the crowd as Namibian kwaito star The Dogg jumped on the stage to perform an old song with Gazza, which proved there is no more bad blood between the two after crossing swords years back.

Chikune, Oteya, Ngai, Matongo Family, Lioness and many other Namibian artists also wowed the crowd at the Milli-concert.

Namibian hip-hop queen Lioness took to social media to thank Gazza for a great opportunity and for inviting her to the concert.

“Thanks for encouraging me despite all the downfalls I have been experiencing. You are honestly golden and have paved the way for us,” said the ‘Meme’ hit maker on Instagram.

One of South Africa’s hip hop gurus, Emtee, also made the crowd go wild when he performed one of his best songs ‘Roll up’ which got almost everyone singing along.

All the house music lovers were on the dance floor as another South African house music giant, Professor performed.

Speaking to Entertainment Now!, Nigerian singer and songwriter B-red, who also performed at the Milli-concert said, the love he got from his Namibian fans was awesome and he will be coming to the land of the brave often.

“I didn’t know Namibia is such a beautiful country, and the people here are so peaceful. This is like America,” he laughed as he joined other artists backstage.

Well for those that are skeptical about security, Gazza made sure everyone was safe by securing tight control around the stadium, which also contributed to the success of the event.



