Forty Ghanaians deported from the United States

Forty Ghanaians have been deported from the United States of America (USA) for various offences.

Aged between 21-70 those deported arrived in Accra on board a chartered flight, Omni Air International Boeing 777 – OAE 328.

Made up of 38 males and two females the Ghanaians arrived in the capital city on Monday, according to immigration officials.

A spokesperson for Ghana’s Immigration Service (GIS) Barbara Sam said in a statement that deportees engaged in various offences.

Some of those deported were accused of engaging in drug possession, larceny, assault, theft, sexual assault, identity theft, illegal entry, forgery/fraud, resisting arrest and other non-criminal offences.

In February this year the United States government imposed visa restriction on Ghana.

It accused the West African country of failing to accept it’s citizens awaiting deportation from the United States.

In June 2018, the U.S government warned that it would impose visa restrictions on Ghana for not accepting its nationals ordered to leave the country.

The threat follows Ghana’s failure to issue traveling documents to its citizens awaiting deportation.

The United States is one of Ghana’s principal trading partners, with trade volume exceeding $1.2 billion.

Source: Africafeeds.com