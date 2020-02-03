FIFA eClub World Cup 2020: All you need to know

FIFA eClub World Cup to take place in Milan from 7-9 February

Who will be crowned the best club team on competitive FIFA?

Forty-eight players, 24 sides, one prize – the planet’s leading EA SPORTS FIFA club teams will vie for global glory from 7 to 9 February at the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020™.

Following a qualification process which saw 190 outfits compete for 24 berths, history will be made at the tournament in Milan, Italy with a new team-based side being crowned the world’s best.

Strap yourself in for an action-packed three days which will feature a host of competitive FIFA heavyweights – from former world champions ‘MrDone’ and ‘HugeGorilla’ to PlayStation No1 ‘QLASH_Crazy’ and Xbox titan ‘Tekkz’.

Format

Players will compete in a unique 1v1 and 2v2 format, starting with four groups of six. Each team will face one another three times: the first on Xbox or PlayStation in a 1v1, the second on the other console in a 1v1, and the third in a 2v2 format. Teams can thus win up to nine points per match-set.

Ahead of the tournament, each team will have shared their preferred console for the 2v2 games and an on-site draft will be used to determine which ones are used: PlayStation or Xbox.

The top four ranked sides from each group will advance to the knockouts, beginning with the Round of 16. Teams will compete in a single-elimination format that will be played over the course of two games: the first being a 1v1 and second 2v2.

In the event that both teams are tied after those two games, a third match in 1v1 format will be used to determine the winner. The selection of the respective consoles used in the first 1v1 and the 2v2 game are based on the performances of the individual teams after the group stage.

Where to watch

FIFA’s and EA SPORTS’ channels:

Prize money per team

A total of USD 100,000 and essential Global Series Points on the Road to the FIFA eWorld Cup 2020™ will be distributed among the 24 participating teams.

1st place: USD 40,000

2nd place: USD 20,000

3rd-4th place: USD 10,000

5th-8th place: USD 2,000

9th-16th place: USD 1,000

17th-24th place: USD 500

Global Series points per player

1st place: 2,000

2nd place: 1,400

3rd-4th place: 800

5th-8th place: 500

9th-16th place: 300

17th-24th place: 150

Group previews

Get the low-down on all 24 teams competing at this year’s eClub World Cup with our group previews:

Who will win the race for global glory at the 2020 edition?