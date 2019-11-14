DRC targets 63% budget increase for 2020 [Business Africa]

DRC ’s $10 billion draft budget for 2020

An ambitious draft budget presented to the National Assembly of the Democratic Republic of Congo. More than US$10 billion is needed for the various projects to be carried out in the 2020. This is an increase of 63.2% compared to 2019. A historic budget that the authorities are defending. They say that they are meeting the partners’ unfulfilled promises and the conditions imposed by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Sudan’s worsening economic crisis

Sudan needs urgent reforms and budget support of about $5 billion to avoid an economic collapse according to the Minister of Finance, Ibrahim Elbadawi. The country is facing fierce criticism from the population, who denounce ‘‘appalling economic conditions’‘ as the nation remains stuck in a serious crisis.