Desmond Elliot Calls For Ban Of Foreign Movies In Nigeria

Nigerian actor cum Lagos state house of Rep member, Desmond Elliot has been dragged on social media, Twitter; for calling for the ban of Foreign movies to Nigeria.

Recall the veteran actor, in an interview, requested that the federal government ban foreign movies to enable Nigerian movies to strive.

Nigerians on twitter are not taking it likely with the actor as many have rained insults on him.

SEE REACTIONS BELOW:

Desmond Elliot said the Nigerian Government Should ban Abroad movies from coming into the country, so that we all can always go to the cinemas to watch Koto Aye, Aki n PawPaw Part 1-5. The abroad should be ready to ban Nigerian Music too. — Dr. PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@thepamilerin) July 22, 2019

He don dey crazy for head if not na the next thing be this.. Werey kan — FIRE DE G🏃🏃®🙌💪❤… F.B.I.. Female Body Inspect (@highshow09) July 22, 2019

This guy na foooool pass who dey buy market firm site no dey again, how he take win seat self — FIRE DE G🏃🏃®🙌💪❤… F.B.I.. Female Body Inspect (@highshow09) July 22, 2019

The way I look at Desmond Elliot before and the way I look at him now after saying foreign movies should be ban pic.twitter.com/VixNAE5ioj — Ov_omoalade (@OOmoalade) July 22, 2019

We did not ban Foreign Music for NG Music to grow Desmond Elliot. NG Music evolved, grew & today Wizkid & Co are in Beyonce’s Album. If Nollywood can stop the constant fetishness, showing of bumbum & take their time to write creative story lines they”ll surely grow!!! — King N●-N● 🌟 (@Zaddy_nomso) July 22, 2019

Olushola Desmond Elliot aka ODE said they should Ban Foreign Movies. How about Americans Ban Nigerian Music too lemme see how Yemi Alade and Tekno will enter Beyoncé’s Album 🙄 — DANNY WALTER 👑 (@Cutewalter_) July 22, 2019

Anytime i hear desmond Elliot this is what comes to my mind🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/WS8UHTkqv0 — RABAH_DESIGN aka Jackie chan (@PASCALPAKO) July 22, 2019

Yesterday I saw an interview where Desmond Elliot said govt has to ban the importation of foreign movies/entertainment so that Nollywood can grow. He actually said “Govt should do like it did with rice”. Is it crack? Really is it? — Igala High Chief (@I_Am_Ilemona) July 22, 2019

