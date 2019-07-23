You are here
Entertainment Lifestyle 

Desmond Elliot Calls For Ban Of Foreign Movies In Nigeria

Village Reporter

Nigerian actor cum Lagos state house of Rep member, Desmond Elliot has been dragged on social media, Twitter; for calling for the ban of Foreign movies to Nigeria.

DESMOND ELLIOT CALLS FRO THE BAN OF NIGERIAN MOVIES AS NIGERIANS ATTACK HIM ON TWITTER
Desmond Elliot

Recall the veteran actor, in an interview, requested that the federal government ban foreign movies to enable Nigerian movies to strive.

Nigerians on twitter are not taking it likely with the actor as many have rained insults on him.

SEE REACTIONS BELOW:

