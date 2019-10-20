Burkinabe army outposts attacked, five killed

Militants have launched two attacks on military outposts in northern Burkina Faso, killing five people.

The Burkinabe army said on Saturday that four soldiers and one police officer were killed in the attacks.

A statement from the army said unidentified assailants attacked a military position in the town of Bahn and another in the village of Yense in the early hours of Saturday.

It said the attacks happened “almost at the same moment,” but added troops were able to retain control of their posts and repel the attackers.

Burkina Faso this year has recorded a lot of raids carried out by Islamist militants.

There have also been clashes between herding and farming communities, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of civilians and soldiers.

Last month at least 29 people were killed in the country’s troubled north from militant attacks.

In August this year again an attack carried out by gunmen led to the death of 24 soldiers.

The country’s fight against Islamist militants however seems to be struggling to succeed.

