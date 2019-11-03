BBNaija ex-contestant Khafi reinstated by London Police

Khafi Kareem, a Nigerian-London based police officer who participated in this year’s Big Brother Nigeria TV reality show has gotten her job back.

Kareem while in the house faced a probe from her employers, the Metropolitan Police in London for appearing on the show without permission.

Scotland Yard said the 30-year-old was granted unpaid leave for an “unrelated reason”.

Her earlier request to take part in the programme was denied, according to a Met statement.

The Nigerian’s job was on the line due to her decision to take part in the competition without permission.

But she has confirmed that her employers want her to return to work immediately.

The Mirror of London quoted Khafi as saying that “Work has been really great, we’ve been speaking and communicating, they asked me when I’d be coming back to work”.

“I’m not sure when I’m going to go back yet – I want to get back as soon as possible, I’m passionate about keeping London safer.”

Kareem also spoke about her decision to go on the show without final approval from her employers at the time.

“I started to ask what the procedure is, what would I do, I thought I might actually get into the show.

“I wanted to do everything by the book even though I didn’t know if I was in the show or not.

“I spoke to as many people as I was told to. I was told to go to my commander; I explained the situation, I told him I wanted time off – three months off of work and the reason was because I might get on Big Brother.”

