APR Energy Celebrates Community Development Project in Senegal

DAKAR, Senegal – As part of its commitment to enhancing the quality of life in the communities where it operates, APR Energy – a global leader in fast-track power solutions – presented a refurbished and lighted outdoor basketball and volleyball facility to the Ngor community of Dakar, the capital of Senegal.

APR Energy has worked with the national utility Senelec to provide electricity to Senegal residents and businesses since 2011. As a partner in the U.S. Power Africa initiative, APR Energy has installed more than 1,000 megawatts of generating capacity in 11 African countries.

“At APR Energy, we believe that economies can’t grow in the dark,” African Business Development Manager Gorgui Ndoye told the audience of more than 200 dignitaries, students and local residents attending the event. “We are proud to provide reliable electricity that allows children to study at night, helps businesses grow, and ensures that health clinics have power to treat those needing care.

“APR Energy also believes that it’s important to work with the communities where we operate to find other ways to make a positive impact in their daily lives, and that’s why we are here today,” Ndoye added. “We hope that our work here – rehabilitating this basketball court, installing lighting, providing balls and uniforms, and creating a safe space for the young men and women of Ngor – will help to enhance the lives of the people in this community.”

Ngor Mayor Amadou Gueye said, “This APR community development project has been great. I cannot thank APR Energy enough since this has a double impact on the community. It will help the kids to have a playground and it will open doors for the kids to play in professional leagues.”