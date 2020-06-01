What: Africa’s Biodiversity Webinar series – World Environment Day and World Oceans Day Webinar 1: Investing in Africa’s biodiversity for a resilient and sustainable future

Webinar 2: Protect 30% of the Blue Planet by 2030. Who: African Development Bank, Ministry of Environment of Cote d'Ivoire, UN Environment Programme When: June 5, 2020, 10:00 GMT (Webinar 1)

June 8, 2020 : 10:00 GMT (Webinar 2)

World Environment Day has been celebrated on June 5 every year since 1974 to raise awareness about protection of the environment and the need to take positive action in the context of sustainable development goals. World Environment Day 2020 is dedicated to biodiversity.

World Oceans Day, celebrated on June 8, is the opportunity to protect and conserve the oceans. This year, the day will mobilize leaders, populations and all stakeholders on the theme: “Innovation for a sustainable ocean.”

The African Development Bank in partnership with the Ministry of the Environment of Cote d’Ivoire, UN Environment Programme (West Africa, Secretariat of the Convention of Abidjan), and civil society actors are organizing a webinar to inspire new perspectives on how to preserve terrestrial biodiversity in Africa.

The webinar is structured into 2 sub-themes, to allow maximum participation. They will focus on the following questions and modalities detailed below:

Webinar 1: Investing in Africa’s biodiversity for a resilient and sustainable future. (5 June 2020)

The COVID-19 pandemic and biodiversity: how the loss of biodiversity and the wildlife trade make pandemics more likely –

The Post-2020 Biodiversity Program – Connecting biodiversity to the 2030 Agenda and the Decade of Action for the implementation of the SDGs in Côte d’Ivoire and West Africa (biodiversity funding and innovative mechanisms)

More information on this webinar here

Webinar 2: Protect 30% of the Blue Planet by 2030 (8 June 2020)

Networks of marine protected areas in West Africa and their contribution to the sustainable management of marine fisheries – Perspective of the CIV and West Africa

The crucial importance of marine resources / blue economy / ocean governance

More information this webinar here

The programme and panelists bios are available here

