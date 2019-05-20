African football stars honour retiring Nigerian governor

Football legends from across Africa and Nigeria converged in Lagos on Saturday to play a send off football game in honour of the outgoing governor of Lagos State Akinwunmi Ambode.

The ‘match for Ambode’ was played to recognize the governor’s laudable contributions to the development of sports in Lagos since he took up office in 2015.

Ambode kicked off the star flagged match before an excited audience at Agege Stadium. Among the football stars present included Cameroonian Samuel Eto’o, Ivorian Didier Drogba, representative of the Liberian President, who is a former award winning football star and Yaya Toure from Ivory Coast among others according to local news media.

The governor was also inducted into the Hall of Fame by Nigeria Supporters Club (NSC)for his unwavering support to sport development especially football in Nigeria.