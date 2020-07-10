African Diurnal Safaris and Tours is a specialist safari operator with the headquarter office in Mwanza, Tanzania; we offer the best affordable custom safaris to all the top safari destinations throughout East African countries, including the Tanzania and Kenya wildlife safaris, Gorilla and Chimpanzee trekking in Rwanda,Uganda and Zanzibar beach vacations. African Diurnal Safaris is a fully licensed tour operator in Tanzania that strives to bring you a unique and memorable East African travel experience through our expertise and our commitment to ensuring that each of our clients departs from Tanzania and other East African countries with memories of a wonderful adventure in one of the world’s most remarkable areas.

Follow and like us: