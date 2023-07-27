Zimbabwe opposition party holds rally ahead of election

Supporters of Zimbabwe’s main opposition party attended a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rally in Chegutu, ahead of the country’s general election on August 23.

While speaking at the rally, the 45 years Nelson Chamisa, who is the main opposition leader warned against violence directed towards members of the opposition. He rallied for a better Zimbabwe with sufficient jobs and a working economy.

“Zanu-PF thinks politics is all about violence. Elections are not supposed to be a blood-letting affair,” Chamisa said.

He added, “We vote for the economy, we vote for industry, we vote for jobs on the 23rd.”

Chamisa further called for transparency in the forthcoming elections urging the United Nations and other observation bodies to be allowed to oversee the election in the southern African country.

“Zimbabwe elections must not be disputed elections, and this happened in 2018. Right now we are having issues with the voter’s roll and we said if everything is transparent then allow United Nations to monitor the elections,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chamisa’s party on Thursday suffered a major blow as a court disqualified all its candidates vying for seats in the nation’s second-largest city.

The southwestern city is considered a stronghold of the opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) party, which filed 12 candidates there but was left with none.

