World leaders condemn Sudan coup

Global leaders have condemned the detention of high-ranking Sudanese officials in what appears to be a coup attempt, as a senior military official Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved the government and called for a state of emergency across the country.

US deputy representative to the UN Richard Mills has condemned the military coup in Sudan stating, it puts US assistance at risk.

“The United States has condemned the military takeover of the transitional government in Sudan. This contravenes the constitutional declaration and the democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people and is utterly unacceptable. As we have said repeatedly, any changes to the transitional government, by force, in Khartoum, puts at risk US assistance.”

The African Union has called the military takeover in Sudan “unconstitutional” and suspended its membership within the continent wide bloc.

Addressing the press, UN Security Council president Martin Kimani stated_“They’ve (the African Union Peace and Security Council, ed) strongly condemned the seizure of power by the Sudanese military and the dissolution of the transitional government and they totally rejected the unconstitutional change of government. They’re calling for the immediate and unconditional full release of all detainees, and warning — and I’m using these exact words — warning the military they will be held responsible for the personal health, security and safety of these detained officials.”_

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the immediate release of Sudan’s prime minister and all other officials.

“I condemn the ongoing military coup in Sudan. Prime Minister Hamdok & all other officials must be released immediately. There must be full respect for the constitutional charter to protect the hard-won political transition. The UN will continue to stand with the people of Sudan,” Guterres wrote on Twitter.

Sudanese security forces launched sweeping arrests of anti-coup protesters on Wednesday, tightening the regime’s grip while the international community ramped up punitive measures.

The coup comes after a rocky two-year transition outlined in an August 2019 power-sharing deal between military and civilians.

Their joint rule followed the removal of autocrat Omar al-Bashir on the back of mass protests against his regime.Tensions had already intensified between the civilian and military sides, but divisions peaked after a September 21 “foiled” coup.

