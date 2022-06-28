World Health Summit 2022: Registration now opened and key speakers announced

The World Health Summit (WHS) and the World Health Organization (WHO) join forces to organize the 2022 edition of one of the world’s leading international, inclusive and inter-sectoral global health conference to bring global health actors closer to setting agenda for a healthier future.

Registration for on-site participation is now open

The Summit will take place on 16-18 October 2022 in Berlin, Germany. Participants will focus on “Making the Choice for Health” by reflecting on pressing topics such as Investment for Health and Well-Being, Climate Change and Planetary Health, Architecture for Pandemic Preparedness, Digital Transformation for Health, Food Systems and Health, Health Systems Resilience and Equity, and Global Health for Peace.

See more information about the programme and the confirmed speakers here

WHS 2022 is a milestone in a long-term collaboration, as WHO has been a strategic partner of the World Health Summit since its start.

WHS 2022 aims to strengthen exchange, stimulate innovative solutions to health challenges, foster global health as a key political issue and promote the global health debate in the spirit of the UN Sustainable Development Goals: SDG 17 “Partnership for the Goals”

For more information, visit: https://www.worldhealthsummit.org

For media inquiries, follow: https://www.worldhealthsummit.org/whs-2022/media-center.html

More information available here