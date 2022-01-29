Woman Sues American Musician, Chris Brown, For Drugging And Raping Her

Christopher Maurice Brown, an American singer, has been accused of drugging and raping a woman on a yacht parked at Diddy’s Star Island home in Florida.

This was revealed in a new $20million lawsuit slammed against him by Jane Doe, a professional choreographer, for damages claiming that the alleged rape was causing her severe emotional distress.







She hinted that Brown went from being friendly to raping her in a matter of minutes.

TMZ reports that the woman claimed Brown invited her over to Diddy’s home on Miami’s island.

She is suing the musician for “damages, alleged rape and severe emotional distress”.

According to the suit, the woman claims Brown grabbed the phone of a friend she was FaceTiming and urged her to come to Diddy’s home ASAP on Miami’s Star Island.

On December 30, 2020, the woman claims that when she arrived there, he approached her and asked her if she wanted a drink, motioning her toward the kitchen area on the yacht.

She claims she entered the kitchen with him where he gave her a red cup with a mixed drink and they started talking.

After he filled her cup a second time, she claims she began to feel “a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness,” the document revealed.

The woman claims she also felt disoriented, physically unstable and started to fall in and out of sleep, and that’s when she said Brown led her into a bedroom while she was drugged and half-asleep.

The woman also claimed in the document that he closed the bedroom door, barring her attempt to leave, removed her bikini bottoms and started kissing her.

She says she mumbled for Brown to stop but he persisted and raped her.

According to the document, the woman claims he ejaculated inside her, jumped up and announced he was “done”.

Doe claims the musician texted her the next day and demanded she take Plan B.

Although she was distraught, she claims she did exactly that.

However, the woman’s attorneys, Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck, told TMZ that their client did not report the alleged rape to the police at the time because she was a medical student and was embarrassed.

The duo noted that they’re committed to victims being heard and would urge anyone with information to contact them.

Brown is one of the most influential and successful R&B singers ever.

Sourced From Nigerian Music