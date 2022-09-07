Wizkid set to release new music in 2 days

Nigerian music legend Wizkid has announced that he will be dropping a new single on Friday, September 9th, 2022. He made the announcement through his Instagram account on Wednesday, September 7th, 2022.

Fans who have been waiting for new music from the Grammy-winning artist are thrilled about the post. If the new song turns out to be owned by Wizkid rather than a featured tune, this will make it Wizkid’s first single since he released ‘Made In Lagos’ deluxe.

In 2022, Wizkid has been featured on a number of singles including artists like Chris Brown, BNXN, and DJ Tunez.

The singer won five awards at the 15th Headies Award which was held on Sunday at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

Wizkid won two of his four awards in the album categories; Best Afrobeat Album(Made in Lagos) and Album of the year (Made in Lagos-Deluxe Edition).

His other two awards came from his single ‘Essence’ featuring Tems, winning the Best Collaboration, Best R&B Single, and Song of the year awards respectively.

Sourced From Nigerian Music