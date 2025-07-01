Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu will now be buried in South Africa, where he had gone for medical treatment before his death this month. The rift is largely over the burial plans for the late former president. A last-minute cancellation of the return of Lungu’s body from South Africa by his family on Wednesday, left […]

The post Why Zambia’s ex-President Lungu is to be buried in South Africa appeared first on Africa Feeds.

Sourced from Africa Feeds