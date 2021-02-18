Why you will find light patches in female underwear

– Advertisement –





IT’S NORMAL! Your vagina is acidic and has a pH of 3.8-4.5. That’s acidic enough to bleach fabric, and that’s what’s happening.

The light patches in underwear isn’t staining from period blood or discharge, it’s bleaching – the same as if you’ve ever tried putting lemon juice in your hair to lighten it.

It’s not a sign of dirtiness or bad hygiene to have paler patches in your pants, it’s something which happens when the acidity of a perfectly healthy vagina spends time in contact with fabric, and it’s particularly noticeable on darker fabrics.

Do you find lighter patches in your dark underwear? IT’S NORMAL! Your vagina is acidic and has a pH of 3.8-4.5. That’s acidic enough to bleach fabric, and that’s what’s happening. pic.twitter.com/LxpibEK6ks — Vagina Museum (@vagina_museum) February 17, 2021

So, it’s not just you. Lighter patches in your knickers are normal, and there’s nothing to be ashamed of!

It does change with your cycle, as well as with age – around the menopause and before your period, it’s less acidic! — Vagina Museum (@vagina_museum) February 17, 2021

– Advertisement –



A lot of people do – we’re glad you now know everything is fine down below! — Vagina Museum (@vagina_museum) February 17, 2021

– Advertisement –





Source: Africafeeds.com (Material from Vagina Museum)