Why You Will Find Light Patches In Female Underwear
Why you will find light patches in female underwear

Why You Will Find Light Patches In Female Underwear

IT’S NORMAL! Your vagina is acidic and has a pH of 3.8-4.5. That’s acidic enough to bleach fabric, and that’s what’s happening.

The light patches in underwear isn’t staining from period blood or discharge, it’s bleaching – the same as if you’ve ever tried putting lemon juice in your hair to lighten it.

It’s not a sign of dirtiness or bad hygiene to have paler patches in your pants, it’s something which happens when the acidity of a perfectly healthy vagina spends time in contact with fabric, and it’s particularly noticeable on darker fabrics.

So, it’s not just you. Lighter patches in your knickers are normal, and there’s nothing to be ashamed of!

