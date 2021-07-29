You are here
Why I’ve Been Absent From Social Media – Singer Tolani Otedola

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Tolani Otedola has revealed why she has not been active on social media for over a year.

The billionaire heiress took to her Instagram page to pen lengthy post revealing that she was diagnosed with a condition which made her experience the toughest season of her life.

For over a year now, I’ve been very social media shy… life shy if I’m being honest. Last year l was diagnosed with a condition & it was the toughest season of my life.. But with God and some really special people by my side, I made it through.

I grow stronger every day, and the worst of it has passed… but there have been a few aftereffects of my treatment, one of which has greatly affected my confidence… because it’s quite obvious.

Being in an industry that places a high value on appearance, I found myself unable to reconcile taking medication that helped my mind but affected my weight.”

