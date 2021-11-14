Why I’m staging debut concert — Buju

Singer, Daniel Benson, aka Buju, is undoubtedly one of the raves of the moment in the music industry. His collaboration with artistes such as Wizkid, Burna Boy, Timaya, Zlatan and Ladipoe, have helped him to sing his way into the hearts of many fans.

Basking in the wide acceptance he is currently enjoying, the singer is set to stage his debut show. According to him, the event which would hold on December 22, 2021, in Lagos, would be an opportunity for him to ‘bless my teeming fans with my music in an undiluted form’.

The singer’s record label, To Your Ears Entertainment, is teaming up with showbiz company, Achievas Entertainment Limited, to organise the concert.

Expressing delight at planning the show, an Executive Director with Achievas Entertainment, Daniel Chiori said, “This concert is aimed at showcasing the genius of Buju. Some of the songs he will be performing would be from his latest body of work, ‘Sorry I’m Late’.”

