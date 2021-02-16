Why I Left Nigeria – Rapper, Eldee

Nigerian veteran rapper, Lanre Dabiri, alias Eldee has revealed why he left Nigeria in a new comment left under the Twitter thread of popular singer, Simi.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that Simi had tweeted that she used to be hopeful for Nigeria but she is not anymore.

The ‘Bosi Gbangba’ crooner then wrote that he left Nigeria because he was scared for his life. He added that although he loves Nigeria, he had to leave for his physical, social and mental health.

In his words:

”This is a major part of why I left. I was hopeful too, I love my physical, social and mental health more. Tough decision but the best so far.”

See his comment below: