Why I don’t masturbate anymore – Acclaimed Singer Spice

Jamaican Queen of Dancehall music, Spice, has given reasons why she no longer masturbates.

The acclaimed singer had before now revealed that she engaged in masturbation for pleasure when she was younger.

Spice, who spoke on a talk show: “Lip Service,” said there are demons involved in masturbation.

Spice, who was born Grace Latoya Hamilton, said: “When you masturbate, you are having sex with them.

“They will be in your relationship and cause problems for you.

“They will have sex with you and be in love with you and also cause problems in your relationships.

“An incubus is a demon in male form in folklore that seeks to have sexual intercourse with sleeping women; the corresponding spirit in female form is called a succubus.

“In medieval Europe, union with an incubus was supposed by some to result in the birth of witches, demons, and deformed human offspring.”

