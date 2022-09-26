WHO’s Director-General and Minister-President of Wallonia, Belgium, sign framework agreement on the sides of the UNGA

On the 21st of September, on the sides of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, a new framework agreement was signed between the Wallon Government, Belgium and the World Health Organization.

Minister-President of Wallonia, Belgium, Mr Elio Di Rupo met with Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General to further expand the strategic partnership between Wallonia and WHO. The Framework Agreement will, amongst others, facilitate financial

contributions to the work of WHO, with a focus on the technical cooperation around health heeds in the priority countries in Africa which are at the center of the efforts of the development cooperation of the Wallon Government.

With the new agreement, it is expected that joint cooperation around areas of mutual interest, which include immunization, research and policy initiatives, could start as soon as possible.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said: ”WHO is very grateful to have the technical and financial support of Wallonia and we look forward to our collaboration, working together to put in place programmes and policies which can improve the health and

lives of people who need it the most”.

Mr Elio Di Rupo said: “The signing of this Framework Agreement is a first step in the new cooperation between Wallonia and WHO. Discussions between the two parties will continue in the coming months in order to implement the objectives set out in

this agreement through joint action programmes.”

The agreement focuses on particular areas where the added value of the partnership will make the most impact. To this end, joint action programmes will be developed to support the implementation of public health programs and activities aimed at strengthening

the health systems in Africa. For these programmes, it is envisaged to work on vaccine equity and research, as well as the establishment of a health policy in the field of physical medicine and rehabilitation. Other key focus areas include support

to the Universal Health Coverage Partnership.

Source WHO