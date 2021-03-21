WHO signs MoU with Women in Global Health on International Women’s Day

Women deliver health. Women comprise almost 70% of health and care workers globally. Yet, women are not equally represented in decision making positions. WHO has been working with partners to redress this gap and ensure that the women who are delivering health are included at all levels of decision making and leadership.

Today, March 8th, International Women’s Day with the theme “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world” – Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, and, Dr Roopa Dhatt Executive Director of Women in Global Health signed a memorandum of understanding. This MOU aims to further the shared goals and objectives of women’s economic empowerment, gender transformative change in Universal Health Coverage and the health workforce on a global level. Speaking at the event Dr Tedros remarked “this is a year to renew our focus on advancing equity, as a cornerstone of WHO’s mission to promote health, keep the world safe and serve the vulnerable.”