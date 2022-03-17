WHO mourns Dr Mwelecele Ntuli Malecela

It is with a deep sense of sadness and sorrow that WHO is announcing the passing on 10 February 2022 of Dr Mwelecele Ntuli Malecela, Director of WHO’s Department of Control of Neglected Tropical Diseases. Dr Malecela died after a prolonged illness at the age of 58.

In memoriam

Dr Mwelecele Ntuli Malecela

1963-2022

It is with profound sadness and sorrow that we announce the passing on 10 February 2022 of Dr Mwelecele Ntuli Malecela, Director of WHO’s Department of Control of Neglected Tropical Diseases. Dr Malecela died after a prolonged illness at the age of 58. She was among the most well-known and respected female researchers, scientists and public health leaders in Africa.

Before her appointment in December 2018 as Director at WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, she was Director in the Office of the Regional Director, WHO Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, where she provided policy, managerial and diplomatic advice to Dr Matshidiso Moeti.

Prior to joining WHO in April 2017, Dr Malecela served as the Director-General of the National Institute for Medical Research, United Republic of Tanzania – the first woman to occupy this position – and as founding Director of the National Lymphatic Filariasis Elimination Programme.

Lymphatic filariasis was her main area of academic interest, starting as a junior scientist focusing on the immuno-epidemiology of filarial infections.

Mwelecele Ntuli Malecela was born on 26 March 1963 in Dar es Salaam, the daughter of former Tanzanian Prime Minister and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, John Malecela. Mwele, as she was widely known, attended Weruweru Girls Secondary School and later enrolled at the University of Dar es Salaam, where she graduated in zoology. She completed her PhD in parasitology at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

Her short time as Director of the Department of Control of Neglected Tropical Diseases culminated most notably in the development of the new road map for 2021-2030. The blueprint Ending the neglect to attain the Sustainable Development Goals: a road map for neglected tropical diseases 2021–2030 was launched in January 2021.

Dr Malecela dedicated her life to improving the health and well-being of the most vulnerable. An eloquent speaker, her approach was characterized by passion and dedication to people and causes. Her preference for telling the truth over seeking to please earned her widespread respect.

The recipient of many distinctions, Dr Malecela was awarded the Kyelem Prize by the Coalition for Operational Research on Neglected Tropical Diseases (COR-NTD, 2017) and an honorary degree of Doctor of Science by the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (2021). She was also repeatedly included in the top 100 list of the most influential women in Africa.

Throughout her life, she advocated for the empowerment of women, for gender equality and for the welfare of women and girls. She also was a champion in encouraging and inspiring youth to study science and to serve the cause of global health as viable and vital avenues for realizing their talents.

Dr Malecela will be remembered as an inspirational figure, a dedicated leader and a committed listener.

She deployed her many qualities in the service of ideals, all of which were firmly rooted in community service and in the intrinsic value of people’s lives.

Her death will be felt deeply and personally by many across the globe, and her inspiration, enthusiasm and unstinting engagement will continue to serve as a guide to all those who knew her.

Our sincere condolences are with Mwele’s family and close relatives, as colleagues and friends in the global health community around the world mourn her loss.

