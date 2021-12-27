We’re not your enemy, Nigerian entertainers slam Shatta Wale after bitter rant

Some Nigerian entertainers have responded to a rant by Ghanaian dancehall star, Shatta Wale, after his fans filled up a stadium for his show.

During the show, he paused and revealed he had been told he wouldn’t be able to pull such a huge crowd without Nigerian artistes on the bill.

He said, “They said I won’t be able to fill my own stadiums, I don’t need any Nigerian artiste to sell out Ghana’s stadium, f**k Nigerian artistes.”

His comment didn’t go down well with Nigerians who pointed out that they are not his enemies and that there wasn’t a competition in the first place.

-Reactions-

Popular DJ, BigN, who reshared the insulting video said, “My dear shattawalenima I watched this video more than once. I tried to see your point. We are not the enemy. You can’t blatantly say “FxxK Nigerians” and think there won’t be any repercussions. We are not to blame that you are a local champion.

“Stop this bickering and talk true, Naija man don collect your babe again abi?” he asked in Pidgin English.

Comedian, Ushbebe labelled Shatta Wale’s rant, “Useless talk … I no even expect more from am.”

For actor, IK Ogbonna, the dancehall singer’s rant is simply hate speech against the Nigerian people and demanded an apology.

He said, “Mr Shattawalenima, you are a total and complete disappointment. In a time where we should be growing together and helping each other through creative collaborations. You should appreciate the Nigerian artiste because a win for any Nigerian artiste is a win for Africa. How do you promote unity with utterances like this? This is very weak from you. Deal with your complex issues and grow up. As an artist, I have featured in a few Ghana movies and I have also worked with amazing, adorable Ghanaians here in Nigeria. You should totally apologise for this #hatespeech”

Singer, Mr 2Kay took a relaxed view to the rant, saying, “We go still come Ghana come flex ❤️ NIGERIANS Lead others follow. Proudly Nigerian 🇳🇬”

Sourced From Nigerian Music