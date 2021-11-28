You are here
‘We are back’, says P-Square, to headline music festival

Village Reporter ,

Singing duo, Paul and Peter Okoye have confirmed their reunion as P-Square, as the duo is set to headline the Livespot music festival on December 18, 2021.

The singers announced this on Friday as they shared a flier of the event on their individual Instagram pages.

Paul ‘Rudeboy’ said, “18-12-21 We are back!” while Peter ‘Mr P’ said, “They are not ready 18/12/21.”

The festival organisers, Livespot, also took to their Instagram page to announce that P-Square would headline the event.

The announcement read, “P Square we back again @peterpsquare X @iamkingrudy

“Our favorite duo on the African music scene has been reactivated! @peterpsquare and @iamkingrudy are back like they never left! Better, and stronger than ever before and will be performing live together on stage for the first time in over 4 years as they headline at the biggest entertainment festival in Nigeria.

“Calling all P-Square lovers and fans to come enjoy this 3-hour special reunion performance where they will give us back to back hits and soak us in nostalgia as we witness incredible dance routines that only P-Square can deliver, exclusively for us!”

P-Square’s reunion

To the disappointment of their fans, the brothers did not give a clear reason for their ‘beef’, which led to the disbandment of their group five years ago.

Last week Wednesday, however, they were seen in a viral video embracing after years of the feud that led to the split of their band, P-Square.

The duo also jointly celebrated their 40th birthday last Thursday and performed some of their hit songs as they entertained guests in their birthday bash.

Sourced From Nigerian Music

