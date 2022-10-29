WANDAA: Connecting, celebrating Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity





Gradually and steadily, WANDAA: Aisha Sanni-Shittu’, a project that seeks to connect cultures through entertainment and artistry as well as through information and authentic celebrations of different cultures, has continued to attract attention and endorsements by Nigerians. Once every three months, with the project, an initiative of Odyssey Projects, aptly titled; WANDAA with Aisha Sanni-Shittu, the elite with a penchant for fine dining and adventurous taste buds, are treated to mouthwatering delicacies, enraptured in an all-round Afrocentric entertainment world, with focus on different cultures in Nigeria in each edition.

As notable actress, co-executive Producer and host of WANDAA, Sanni-Shittu, noted; “Our guests will leave the WANDAA event sated, informed, and pleasantly delighted to have been part of a cultural celebration that they otherwise would be alien to.” This was what happened at its second edition held on Saturday October 1, which showcased the rich cultural heritage of Edo. Carefully planned to create the proper ambiance and line-up of activities that would attract the bigwigs of the entertainment and business worlds, it was indeed, a cultural journey into the luxurious empire of Benin. Although, the event had all the trappings of a festival of Edo culture, many of the dignitaries including ace broadcaster and media entrepreneur, Sonny Irabor, veteran actor master of ceremonies (MC), Yemi Sodimu and others, graced the event adorned in various traditional attires, thus, turning the venue into big canvass of colours and grandeur.

At the culture feast, various traditional Edo foods including boiled plantain, Owo soup and dry fish; starch and cotton seed soup; and white rice with banga soup were served to the delight of the attendees. Highlight of the event include traditional Benin dance performances choreographed by Ishola Fred, and an open discussion titled; Who Diversity Help? Irabor, who opened the talk section, averred that diversity should be fluid and there should be recognition of merit. He faulted federal character policy as it is always putting those that merit positions at the back and those that don’t at the forefront.





“We often blame the colonialists but we are the ones doing everything to mis-manage our diversity. Why do you have to pay for your child that was posted to Lagos for the mandatory National Youth Service Corp to be re-posted somewhere else or why would you say your child should not marry from a certain tribe or region,” he pointed out the above to be some of the reasons that have weakened our diversity.

All the speakers, however, agreed that diversity has helped our music industry, sports and the fact that inter-marriage still exists have all helped us stick together. Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Odyssey Project and Executive Producer of WANDAA, Dr. Starr Horsefall, said WANDAA was his way of telling Nigerians to “come let’s begin to change our orientation, let’s eat together, discuss and find a way forward. We have to start thinking of ways to make our younger generation better, we must have ways of making it work.” Sanni-Shittu stated that the desire is to take people through different journeys every three months. “The maiden edition was held in June where we showcased Rivers State, now we are showcasing Benin, Edo State and in December, we hope to showcase Ile-Ife, Osun State,” she said.

