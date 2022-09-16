A Chicago jury has convicted the Famous American multiple Grammy Award Winner, Robert Sylvester Kelly, popularly known as R. Kelly of multip…

A Chicago jury has convicted the Famous American multiple Grammy Award Winner, Robert Sylvester Kelly, popularly known as R. Kelly of multiple child p0_rnography and child s_3_x abuse charges in the second federal trial.

The 55-year-old former R&B singer was found guilty on six out of 13 counts.

R.Kelly was found guilty of three child p0_rnography counts and three counts of enticing minors for sex but acquitted of seven other charges that included obstruction of justice, and conspiracy to receive child p0_rnography.

A federal judge in New York had in June sentenced Kelly to 30 years in prison for racketeering and s_3_x trafficking.

Based on the latest sentence, R. Kelly will not be eligible for release until he is around 80 years of age.

Speaking from the lobby of Chicago’s Dirksen Federal Courthouse, Kelly’s defence attorney, Jennifer Bonjean said they were “not celebrating any win,” but that they were happy the jury returned seven not-guilty counts in a 13-count indictment.

As for Kelly’s reaction, Bonjean said he was relieved to have the trial behind him.

“Mr. Kelly is used to bad news, he has a 30-year sentence that is excessive, in my opinion. He still has many fights to fight.” she said.

Robert Sylvester Kelly became one of the most high-profile figures in the entertainment industry to face legal repercussions for s_xual misconduct allegations that came to light or resurfaced as a result of the ‘MeToo movement’.

