US rapper Ludacris gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Peers from the world of hip-hop and Hollywood joined Ludacris as he accepted a star on the Walk of Fame on Thursday.

LL Cool J, Queen Latifah and “Fast & Furious” franchise star and producer Vin Diesel were on hand for the rapper-turned-actor’s emotional ceremony.

“I used to walk this block as a kid when I would come to Hollywood and visit. I definitely never thought it was in the cards for me to have my own star because I was a music artist that transitioned into acting. So to have this movie emblem, I’m blown away. Right now, I can’t even put into words how I feel,” said Ludacris (born Chris Bridges).

The Atlanta-raised star is most well known in movies for his “Fast” role as Tej Parker, a tech expert, mechanic and street racer. As a rapper, he’s won three Grammys with 20 nominations and is currently touring with Janet Jackson.

“No matter what people say I can’t do, I will continue to shatter those stereotypes and show people it’s possible in order to make everyone who got me here today proud,” he said.

Sourced from Africanews