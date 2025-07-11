You are here
UN voices concern over Greece’s suspension of asylum applications

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) on Thursday raised alarm over Greece’s decision to suspend the submission of asylum applications from people arriving by sea from North Africa, warning it risks breaching international law and undermining the country’s longstanding commitment to protecting those fleeing conflict and persecution. Source UN News

