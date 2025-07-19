You are here
UN chief reports progress in Cyprus talks, urges swift implementation of trust measures

Reporting “constructive” discussions on Cyprus, UN Secretary‑General António Guterres announced on Thursday that four previously agreed trust‑building measures have been realized, technical work continues on two others, and the parties have agreed to expand cooperation on youth, environment, culture and civil society. Source UN News

