UN chief reports progress in Cyprus talks, urges swift implementation of trust measures
Reporting “constructive” discussions on Cyprus, UN Secretary‑General António Guterres announced on Thursday that four previously agreed trust‑building measures have been realized, technical work continues on two others, and the parties have agreed to expand cooperation on youth, environment, culture and civil society. Source UN News
Discover more from Africa Global Village
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.