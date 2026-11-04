Ukraine: WFP provides hot meals to Oleshky evacuees as UN pushes to restore power before winter

Many arrived in worrying condition at medical facilities in Kyiv on 31 October after being trapped by fighting, enduring months of severe shortages of food, medical supplies and other basic necessities, the agency said late on Sunday.

Working with its national partner Iskra Dobra – a Ukrainian humanitarian NGO – WFP provided hot meals to evacuees as soon as they arrived and will continue to do so for an initial two weeks.

More evacuees are expected and the agency “stands ready to scale up its assistance”. The emergency food assistance is funded by the United States.

“For people who have endured months of fear, isolation and deprivation, this humanitarian pause offers something very simple but incredibly important: a chance to reach safety and receive the help they need,” said WFP Executive Director Luke J. Lindberg.

He recognised the role of the US First Lady Melania Trump in helping to broker the ceasefire and expressed hope that it could open the door to sustained humanitarian access. WFP had previously tried to support people in Oleshky but had not been granted access.

The UN’s Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher said that the evacuation window – which ended on Sunday – “shows what is possible when parties put civilians first.”

He noted that aid had been delivered to Oleshky at last, describing it as “respite at last for so many. Thank you to First Lady Melania Trump and all involved. Now let’s build on this opening and get aid to more people, wherever they are.”

Growing dangers

The evacuation comes amid increasingly dangerous environment for civilians and humanitarian operations across Ukraine.

As of September, WFP recorded 134 security incidents affecting the agency and its partners since 2023, including 57 this year alone, affecting distribution points, vehicles, warehouses and staff.

Across the country, WFP reaches more than half a million people every month with food and cash assistance, focusing on communities near the front line.

Power before winter

Attacks over the weekend continued to kill and injure civilians while disrupting electricity and heating supplies as temperatures drop, with Dnipro and Donetsk regions among the hardest hit, the Secretary-General’s Spokesperson said on Monday. Heat and power plants in Kyiv and Shostka were damaged, and more than 650 villages in the Zhytomr region experienced outages.

Meanwhile, UN Development Programme (UNDP) Goodwill Ambassador and actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has called for continued funding to help Ukrainian communities face another winter of war.

During a week-long visit, the Game of Thrones star met families in Kyiv living on a few rationed hours of electricity a day.

“Statistics about damaged energy infrastructure can seem abstract, but the reality is deeply personal. It affects whether children can study, whether families can stay warm, or whether people can work and plan for tomorrow,” he said.

“The encouraging thing is that support from partners around the world is already making a difference. Critical equipment is here. Now we need to make sure it is installed and working so communities have the power and services they need.”

© UNDP/Mykhailo Rybko

To speed this up, Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy and UNDP are appealing for $500 million through the newly launched Ukraine Energy Installation Facility, which will install and commission energy equipment already in the country. Last year, UNDP helped keep power, heat and water flowing for 6.6 million people.

Mr. Coster-Waldau also met veterans retraining as humanitarian deminers and visited Ukraine’s first dedicated underwater demining training centre, established by UNDP.

“There were air raids day and night, yet everywhere I met people who were determined to keep working, creating, and supporting one another,” he said. “Their resilience is inspiring, but resilience should never be taken for granted.”

Source UN News

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