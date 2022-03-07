Ukraine invasion: civilians attend weapons training in Lviv’s former Film Centre

Lviv’s Film Center, like many other cultural and public spaces in the city, has been turned into a training facility for war. Pavlo Ganovskyi, a 28-year-old patriotic education coach with experience in the army, teaches classes for free and several times a week on how to use AK47 rifles and hand grenades for groups of about 20 people. The students in his workshops are mostly men of all ages and backgrounds without previous military training who want to be ready in case the Russian army reaches Lviv.