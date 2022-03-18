TxC ready to rule music world

Amapiano duo Tarryn Reid and Clairise Hefke, collectively known as TxC, are set to rule the music world.

The dynamic duo, known for rocking parties across the globe, may be fresh on the block with their music career spanning just two years, but Reid, 25, and Hefke, 27, firmly believe they’ve got what it takes to collaborate with the likes of Nigerian superstar Davido.

TxC have collaborated with hot names in the music industry, namely Dinky Kunene, Daliwonga, DJ Task, Unlimited Souls and Amaroto.

With a niche eye for fashion and their passion for music, TxC chat to Sowetan on why they think the amapiano culture will continue to root for them as they embark on their musical journey.

How did you two ladies meet?

We are two girls from Port Elizabeth (now known as Gqeberha) and we’ve always been a duo. We met at a very young age and haven’t left each other’s side ever since.

We’ve always been into music. The TxC brand started after we were inspired by our ex-boyfriends who were DJs. We were always around them and they’d show us how to manoeuvre our way around the decks.

We then decided to sign up for lessons at a deejaying school and things have picked up since then.

What pushed you to pursue your music career?

We saw that there were not a lot of coloured female DJs in the music industry, so we decided to take the risk and move to Johannesburg to start our music career. And, I’m glad to say that move was the best we’ve ever made.

Sourced From Nigerian Music