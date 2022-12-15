Two Tigers roar their way into reckoning in Nigeria music scene 

By Guardian Nigeria 14 December 2022 | 3:42 am Nigeria may be suffering from a severe lack of quality leadership, but it is blessed with an abundance of extremely talented youths. The country’s thriving entertainment industry continues to put it on the global map through super-talented acts. The nation’s music industry has seen different music duos hit the fame button across the world. In…

Nigeria may be suffering from a severe lack of quality leadership, but it is blessed with an abundance of extremely talented youths. The country’s thriving entertainment industry continues to put it on the global map through super-talented acts.

The nation’s music industry has seen different music duos hit the fame button across the world. In the past 20 years or so, there have been popular groups like Plantashun Boiz, P-Square, Zule Zoo, Bracket, etc, but Two Tigers, formed by Oguro Ibos and Zeel Tiger, are the new Nigerian singing sensation.

Oguro Ibos, also called Zilly Tiger, is one half of the group Two Tigers, who are serenading their fans in Nigeria and across the world with beautiful and treatable melodies. The Italy-based musician, a recording artist for Two Tigers Music Record, started his career as early as nine years old, while he was in primary school.

Though this kind of music rarely contains explicit content, Two Tigers have won the hearts of fans locally and globally.

The 31-year-old music star, who hails from Uromi in Edo State, shares a lot of things in common with his music partner and childhood friend, Zeel Tiger, whose real name is Prince Jimoh Abiodun. They both came from the same state and also attended Ambrose Alli University.

His ability to identify what his heart tends towards and pursue it early in life was critical to how successful he has been in the industry, having come a long way.

He realised his dream in 2016, when he released his first single, “Way Back.” A year later, Oguro Ibos hit the airwaves again with two new singles: ‘Tonight’, in which he featured Ejoba and later ‘Small small.’

Two Tigers had a busy year in 2021, releasing several high-quality singles. The pair first featured Jaywon in “My Good” before the subsequent ones.

Other singles released by the super-gifted music stars last year included “Suwe,” “I h8 precal,” and “Swang Banger,” featuring Thomas Wyman, Anika Erikson, and Reynaldo. The group also released ‘Mama Prayers’ featuring Jaywon, Gratitude and ‘Conquer.’

Two Tigers released “Condu” in August this year, in which they featured Toleranx TMB.

Destiny brought the two together, as they clicked and have been entertaining their diaspora fans with sweet tunes, as well as their expanding fan base in Nigeria.

“At first, the foreigners thought it would be hard to understand our song, but once it goes on air, they are all on their feet, vibing and dancing all the way,” Oguro Ibos said in an interview.

Over the years, Two Tigers have earned themselves a huge following and fan base across the world, with their music downloadable on various streaming platforms such as Spotify, Boomland, Deezer and Apple.

Sourced From Nigerian Music