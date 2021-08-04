You are here
Africa 

Tunisia: Citizens worry and await new government [Interview Selim Kharrat]

Village Reporter ,

Tunisia remains in limbo more than a week after President Kais Saied fired the prime minister, froze parliament and took on executive powers. Some citizens worried about what comes next, and when it will happen, as pressure for decisions mounts.

Clues about Saied´s next moves were few, but there were some. He took action after a day of nationwide protests last Sunday over the North African nation´s deteriorating social and economic situation – topped by the raging coronavirus epidemic – and began ruling by decree.

Some members of the opposition have been remanded in custody. Kaïs saïed has also lifted the parliamentary immunity of MPs, the international community and NGOs are concerne, Is this concern legitimate?

The Tunisian political scientist and activist Selim Kharrat offers the following answers.

Additional sources • AP

Sourced from Africanews

Related posts:

Tunisia’s Kais Saied elected president (official) The challenge ahead for Tunisia’s incoming leader [Morning Call] Tunisia’s Kais Saied wins presidential election runoff- State media Tunisia pays tribute to soldiers killed by mine

Powered by YARPP.

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.