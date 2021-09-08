Tuface Idibia flies out of Nigeria after alleged fight with Annie Tuesday night

Amid the marriage crisis rocking the Idibia’s home, Nigerian music legend, Tuface Idibia has left Nigeria for the United States of America…

Tuface left after he got into a serious fight with Annie on

Tuesday night, a source confirmed.

The source who pleaded anonymity but very close to the

family said: “Tuface is on a flight right now to America after got into a

massive fight with Annie. His manager, Efe and his cousin packed some of his

things and right now, he’s on a plane.

“He’s not going to meet Pero, he has an apartment which is

different from hers.

“He’s going away because of too much ‘wahala.”

According to him, Annie is insecure because Tuface gives

priority to Pero who has two sons for her and spends more time in Nigeria.

“Annie just had two girls but you know as an Idoma man it’s

like Tuface is prioritising Pero with the boys.”

The source added that the song which was released yesterday

titled, ‘Searching’ was done by his manager to cash in on the controversy, as

Efe is a typical businessman.

He refutes reports in some quarters that the crisis was a

creation of the artiste to hype his music. ” The music released yesterday was the idea of his manager Efe to use the current crisis to sell the music.

Efe is only interested in the music business. But the crisis is real.”

When contacted, the singer’s manager, Efe

Omoregbe was unable to pick his call and could not respond to the text

message forwarded to him.

Sourced From Nigerian Music