Tshisekedi seeks Putin’s help against Rwanda-backed rebels

Democratic Republic of Congo’s leader on Friday asked Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to help end a showdown with neighbouring Rwanda which Kinshasa accuses of helping an armed group fighting the government.

President Felix Tshisekedi said he “absolutely” wanted the help of Russia, a permanent UN Security Council member “in the search for peace” with Rwanda, during talks with Putin at the end of a Russia-Africa summit.

Eastern DR Congo has been torn apart by more than three decades of conflict and since 2021 the M23 armed group, backed by Rwanda, has become a key opponent of the government.

Kinshasa and Kigali made a US-mediated peace accord in December but fighting has continued.

Tshisekedi’s government has repeatedly demanded the withdrawal of Rwandan forces from DR Congo.

President Paul Kagame’s government has denied any involvedment but UN experts say that Rwandan forces are still helping the M23.

Rwanda has demanded that DR Congo neutralise the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), a militia founded by former Rwandan Hutu officials responsible for the 1994 genocide of the Tutsi, and active in eastern DR Congo.

Tshisekedi also sought Putin’s help at the UN Security Council to renew the mandate of the MONUSCO UN peacekeeping force in his country that ends in December.

Russia has sought in recent years to increase its military and economic influence in Africa.

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