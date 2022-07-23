You are here
Africa 

Tropical storm victims return home to Mozambique

Village Reporter,

Thousands of Mozambicans who have sought refuge in Malawi during a tropical storm earlier this year are now returning to their country.

More than 8 thousand people were displaced last January by tropical storm Ana which hit parts of Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Madagascar e Malawi.

The storm killed at least 70 people causing widespread chaos.

According to the Malawi authorities some refugees are being repatriated by boast; the Mozambican government has sent three buses to help in the repatriation effort.

Sourced from Africanews

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Africa 

Tropical storm victims return home to Mozambique

Village Reporter,

Thousands of Mozambicans who have sought refuge in Malawi during a tropical storm earlier this year are now returning to their country.

More than 8 thousand people were displaced last January by tropical storm Ana which hit parts of Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Madagascar e Malawi.

The storm killed at least 70 people causing widespread chaos.

According to the Malawi authorities some refugees are being repatriated by boast; the Mozambican government has sent three buses to help in the repatriation effort.

Sourced from Africanews

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.