Transitional leader of Burkina Faso announces new government

The new head of state of Burkina Faso, Lieutenant-Colonel Damiba, announced a new government on Saturday saying it will lead the country during a three-year transition period.

The new executive consists of 25 ministers including six women.

The new transitional leader took power at the end of January after overthrowing elected president Roch Marc Christian Kaboré accused of ineffectiveness in the face of jihadist violence that plagues the country.

Speaking on Saturday, Damiba made the fight against jihadism and the rebuilding of the state as his priority.

Following the military coup, ECOWAS announced the suspension of Burkina Faso from the regional body.

The new Burkinabe leader set a transition period of three years for a return to constitutional order and free elections.

Sourced from Africanews