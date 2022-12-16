Top 10 Albums Of Nigerian Music In 2022

The Nigerian music scene is regarded as one of the best in the world, with talented artists and songs that consistently break through on international stages.

Apparently, 2022 didn’t lower that standard because Nigerian musicians delivered fans of music all around the world countless hit tunes to enjoy.

Here is a compilation, in no particular order, ten top Nigerian albums released in 2022

1. Asake: Mr. Money With The Vibe

One of the 2022 musical breakthroughs in Nigeria is Asake. Even while his fast rise continues to astound music fans, particularly in Nigeria, the general consensus is that he deserves all the accolades that have come his way this year, and his supporters are eager to see what he has in store for them in the coming year.

On September 8, 2022, he published his renowned album Mr. Money with the Vibe, which included Fuji, Afrobeat, and Afro-Classic music. It featured popular songs like “Terminator,” “Organize,” “Joha,” and “Sungba remix with Burna Boy.”

Since its debut, the album has dominated global charts for weeks and led the music charts in Nigeria for weeks.

2. Fireboy: Playboy

Fireboy carried on from where he left off in 2021, delivering incredible songs that represented him throughout 2022.

His album “Playboy” is chock full of songs that have teased our hearts ever since it was released.

From Chris Brown and Shenseea’s Diana to Ashawo, Playboy, Peru, and Peru ft. Ed Sheeran. After these incredible projects, Fireboy upped the ante with Bandana with Asake, a fellow label record artist.

3. Burna Boy: Love Damini

Burna Boy’s album Love, Damini, which is dominating the music industry, will undoubtedly make 2022 one that he will never forget.

The album’s masterwork, which includes songs like Last Last, It’s Plenty, Cloak and Dagger, Common Person, and For My Hand ft. Ed Sheeran, did have music fans singing and dancing along to each of the album’s lyrics.

4. Adekunle Gold: Catch Me If You Can

On February 4th, dekunle Gold launched his album 2022, which includes songs like It Is What It Is, Sinner, and High among others. The album also features top performers like Davido, Lucky Daye, and Ty Dola.

5. Omah Lay: Boy Alone

When Omah Lay’s highly awaited album was released on July 15th, he didn’t let his fans down.It featured tunes that dominated the Nigerian music scene for months and continue to get music fans moving.

Some of the music from the 14-track album that drew people’s attention include Woman, Soso, Understand, and Attention.

6. Rema: Raves And Roses

Rema’s song “Calm Down” from the year 2022 was recently played in one of the stadiums at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, demonstrating how important the year 2022 is to the Nigerian musician.

Rema keeps demonstrating, through his musical talent, that his entry into the Nigerian music industry was no accident and that he is here to stay for a very long time.

Amazing tracks from his album Rave and Roses, Calm Down, Dirty, Hold Me, Time and Affection, among others, made it a joy to listen to.

7. Falz: Bahd

Falz’s album Bahd, released on June 9th, 2022, continues his musical success in Nigeria.His sixth studio album, Bahd, features incredible musicians like Tiwa Savage, L.A.X., and BNXN.

8. Simi: To be honest

With her stunning and mesmerising To Be Honest Album, Simi once again displayed her powerful voice.

Interesting songs on the album included Adekunle Gold’s Balance, Nobody, and Temper, among others.

9. Wizkid: More love less ego

Additionally, Wizkid never closed the year without giving his adoring fans dramatic songs that showcase his musical talent.

The 11th of November saw the release of the Ojuelegba crooner’s album, which featured sounds from Amapiano, Afrobeats, and other genres.

10. Victony: Outlaw

Victony would undoubtedly be remembered as one of the musicians who ignited the Nigerian music scene in 2022.

On May 6, 2022, the fast-rising musician launched his album, which featured songs like “Apollo,” “All Power,” and “Soweto” that got listeners grooving and dancing.

