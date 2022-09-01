tobyMac’s ‘Life After Death’ & ‘The Goodness’ Rule Christian Album & Song Charts

tobyMac‘s new LP Life After Death launches atop Billboard‘s Top Christian Albums chart (dated Sept. 3). Released Aug. 19, the set earned 16,000 equivalent album units, with 12,000 in album sales, in the tracking week ending Aug. 25, according to Luminate.

The coronation marks tobyMac’s sixth on Top Christian Albums, among 12 top 10s, with the entirety of his leaders having started at the summit.

Concurrently, tobyMac (aka Toby McKeehan) banks his seventh No. 1 on Billboard‘s streaming-, airplay- and sales-based Hot Christian Songs list, as Life After Death lead single “The Goodness,” featuring Blessing Offor, leaps from No. 5 to the summit. It’s the first No. 1 among three appearances for Nigerian-born singer-songwriter Blessing Offor.

“The Goodness” holds at its No. 4 Christian Airplay high with 7.6 million audience impressions (up 1%). It also drew 1.4 million official streams and sold 1,000 downloads in the U.S. in the Aug. 19-25 tracking week.

“The Goodness” marks tobyMac’s first Hot Christian Songs chart-topper since “I Just Need U.” hit No. 1 for a week when it arrived atop the ranking in January 2018. In between his latest leaders, he banked five top 10s, through “Promised Land” (No. 9 peak this February), his 25th of 26 top 10s. tobyMac’s first No. 1, “Made to Love,” dominated for nine frames beginning in December 2006.

Meanwhile, the 15-song Life After Death marks tobyMac’s first Top Christian Albums No. 1 since The Elements opened at the apex in October 2018. Bridging his most recent No. 1s, The St. Nemele Collab Sessions, a set of reimagined hits with guests including Cory Asbury, Matt Maher and Sarah Reeves, hit No. 15 in September 2019 and The Lost Demos reached No. 11 in May 2020.

‘Sure’-Fire Hit

Brian Courtney Wilson achieves his third Gospel Airplay leader as his latest single “Sure As” reaches the pinnacle following a 6% gain in plays.

The hit was co-authored by Wilson, a Chicago native now based in Missouri City, Texas.

“Sure As” follows “Still,” which became Wilson’s second No. 1 for a week in June 2021. He made his first trip to the penthouse in October 2018, when “A Great Work” began a three-week rule. He boasts six top 10s, starting with his debut entry, “All I Need,” which hit No. 6 in February 2010.

