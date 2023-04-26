Tinubu Presidency Will Bring Peace — CAN Youth Wing Assures Nigerians

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his victory in the last Presidential election.

The National Chairman of YOWICAN, Amb. Belusochukwu Enwere in a congratulatory letter dated 25th April 2023, said Tinubu undoubtedly worked very hard to achieve his victory.

Enwere said with the President-elect is versed and has leadership acumen, which will easily aid him in fulfilling all his campaign promises.

“You have undoubtedly worked very hard to achieve this victory and your commitment and dedication to the unity of our dear country has helped you to achieve this goal. This will benefit the country as a whole as new and young minds will emerge.

“It is not disputable that, with your versed experience and leadership acumen, you easily fulfil all your campaign promises. You have been an apostle of restructuring Nigeria and entrenchment of true federalism in line with global best practices. *Please kindly hit the ground running by fulfilling this promise.

“Please, use this opportunity to develop and unite Nigeria irrespective of religion, ethnicity and tribe as well as shine brightly in the comity of nations. We believe that Tinubu’s Presidency will bring everlasting peace and disappoint all those who never wished Nigeria well.

“The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) looks forward to working with you not only to develop closer relations between you and the entire Christian Youth but also to concert our efforts in the cause of development, peace and the brotherhood of all peoples.

“Please once more, accept our warm congratulations on your victory and our best wishes for your success as you prepare to take up the responsibilities and challenges of your high-esteem office”, the letter read.

