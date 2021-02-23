Tiger Woods hospitalized with multiple injuries after car accident

Golfer Tiger Woods was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday after suffering multiple injuries when his car went off a road and rolled over, requiring the jaws of life to extricate him.

Woods, 45, was the sole occupant in the sport utility vehicle when it crashed at about 7:12 a.m. near the suburban communities of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support,” Woods’ agent, Daniel Rapaport, said in a statement given to Golf Digest.

Woods, considered one of the greatest athletes in the history of his sport, had hosted the annual Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club over the weekend.

He did not compete in the tournament, citing ongoing issues with his surgically-repaired back.

